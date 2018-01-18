Seneca Street Lofts Growing

Seven new apartments are being constructed at Seneca Street Lofts, 550 Seneca Street at the edge of the Larkin District. The new units are being built in a one-story, 8,160 sq.ft. portion of the complex originally set aside for office or restaurant space.
The first 41 apartments in Frontier Group of Companies’ project opened in 2015. The new work will include four two-bedroom units and three one-bedroom units ranging in size from 750 sq.ft. to 1,400 sq.ft. The apartments will feature large exterior windows overlooking Seneca Street and 12-foot high exposed concrete ceilings.
The warehouse, which dates back to the early 1900s, has been used for a number of industrial purposes including serving as a storage center for auto parts and also a furniture warehouse. It originally housed the A&P Bakery.
There will soon be 292 apartments in the area. Behind Seneca Street Lofts, work is underway on KCG Development’s conversion of the A&P Warehouse into 147 affordable and market-rate apartments. Across Hamburg Street, Frontier Group of Companies and Savarino Development Corp. created Hydraulic Lofts, 97 apartments in a portion of 500 Seneca Street.
Carmina Wood Morris designed the first phase and the plans for the new units at Seneca Street Lofts. Construction is underway and occupancy is planned for early spring.
