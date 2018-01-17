Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Seneca Street: “A Preview of Exciting Developments”

On Wednesday, January 24, from 5:30pm to 6:45pm, a discussion on Seneca Street, south of Larkinville, will be held at the Larkin Square Filling Station. Speakers/participants at the public engagement include:

  • Gino Gatti, John Otto, and Peter Scarcello – Buffalo firefighters and the partners of Hook & Ladder Development LLC
  • Jake Schneider, who is developing the historic Shea’s Seneca Project
  • Karl Frizlen, who is leading the conversion of the former St. Theresa’s parish school

A number of Seneca Street developments will be discussed, and the future of the neighborhood will be envisioned. The Conversation will include discussions, Q&A, and photos. Everyone is welcome to attend, but space is limited.

Snacks and refreshments will be available.

Larkin Square Filling Station | 745 Seneca Street |Buffalo, NY 14210

