Buffalo science and tech buffs, this one’s for you. The Buffalo Museum of Science is now offering an adult workshop series called SciNights. These workshops and exercises range from pH Drinks & Colorful Cocktails, to Structures of Flight. These are some inventive events that are designed to offer adults something to wrap their heads around.
The science museum is making an effort to draw more adults for these classes, so if you’ve got a thing for binary strand and encryptions, by all means!
Additional SciNights Adult Workshops:
Structures of Flight | 6pm-7pm | Give yourself a lift with a hands-on exploration of feather structure and wing dynamics. Explore the microscopic structures used for IDs in forensic ornithology
pH Drinks & Colorful Cocktails | 6pm-7pm | Learn how to up your cocktail and mocktail game with color-changing mix-ins. Turn the tint using butterfly pea blossoms, lemon and “basic” additions, all while learning a bit of chemistry.
Beading in Binary | 6:30pm-8pm | Learn a bit of code to build a binary strand showing a name in ASCII for an encrypted token of love.
Copper Oxide Painting | Explore metalworks of the past and create one of your own. Walk and talk in Artifacts for inspiration from the Collections. Use oxidizing paints to transform metal into works of art while learning about controlling chemical processes.
