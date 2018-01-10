Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Scanlon calls for creation of city projects that would utilize Buffalo’s local work force.

Ordinance would include preferential hiring for city of Buffalo residents

The Buffalo Common Council Buffalo Common has adopted a resolution sponsored by President Pro Tempore Christopher P. Scanlon that calls for the creation of development projects that would “ensure” the employment of city residents. Scanlon is calling on the Office of Strategic Planning to establish “a citywide Community Benefit Agreement (CBA)”. 

“It’s no secret that Buffalo is experiencing a renaissance unlike any we’ve seen in my lifetime,” said Scanlon. “The development taking place is incredibly exciting, but it’s important we make sure that city residents are not left behind. During decades of decline, a generation of residents stayed here. They worked here, they lived here, they paid taxes here – they kept this city alive. It’s imperative that they and their children are not left behind. We need to create a well thought out, comprehensive CBA that is both mutually beneficial and feasible for both residents and developers.”

Going forward, the Office of Strategic Planning, the City of Buffalo’s Law Department, and the Buffalo Common Council will meet to discuss and determine specifics to include in the Community Benefit Agreement.

