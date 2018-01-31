Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Ryan to host Panel Discussion on Affordable Housing in Buffalo

What Affordable Housing Will Look Like In Buffalo In The Next 10-20 Years?

On Thursday, February 8, New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan will host a panel discussion on the topic of affordable housing in Buffalo. The crux of the conversation will revolve around “What will affordable housing look like in Buffalo in the next 10-20 years?” 

After years of apathy, this city is finally seeing a burst of momentum in a number of economic sectors. This surge is now contributing to rising costs of real estate in the city, of course. For some residents/property owners, this is a blessing, while others see it as a problem. “Preserving affordable housing” has suddenly become the talk of the town, especially among those who are concerned about issues that pertain to “inclusionary zoning, aging in place, high-quality housing in low-income communities, development and gentrification, community land banks, and poverty.”

Panelists for this event will include:

  • Assemblyman Sean Ryan
  • John Cochran, Deputy Director, New York State Office for the Aging
  • Lenny Skrill, Upstate Director for Capital Development, NYS Homes and Community Renewal
  • Councilman David Rivera, City of Buffalo Common Council, Niagara District
  • DeAnna Eason, Executive Director, Housing Opportunities Made Equal, Inc. (HOME)
  • Mike Reigel, President, Belmont Housing Services
  • Sam Magavern, Executive Director, Partnership for the Public Good
  • Dennice Barr, President, Fruit Belt Advisory Panel
  • Todd Rawlings, via video conference, Housing Program Manager, Community & Economic Development, City of Burlington, Vermont

Panel Discussion on Affordable Housing in Buffalo

Thursday, February 8, 2018

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

D’Youville College (Madonna Lounge in Madonna Hall) 334 Porter Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14201

