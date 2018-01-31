Ryan to host Panel Discussion on Affordable Housing in Buffalo

On Thursday, February 8, New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan will host a panel discussion on the topic of affordable housing in Buffalo. The crux of the conversation will revolve around “What will affordable housing look like in Buffalo in the next 10-20 years?”

After years of apathy, this city is finally seeing a burst of momentum in a number of economic sectors. This surge is now contributing to rising costs of real estate in the city, of course. For some residents/property owners, this is a blessing, while others see it as a problem. “Preserving affordable housing” has suddenly become the talk of the town, especially among those who are concerned about issues that pertain to “inclusionary zoning, aging in place, high-quality housing in low-income communities, development and gentrification, community land banks, and poverty.”

Panelists for this event will include:

Assemblyman Sean Ryan

John Cochran, Deputy Director, New York State Office for the Aging

Lenny Skrill, Upstate Director for Capital Development, NYS Homes and Community Renewal

DeAnna Eason, Executive Director, Housing Opportunities Made Equal, Inc. (HOME)

Todd Rawlings, via video conference, Housing Program Manager, Community & Economic Development, City of Burlington, Vermont

Panel Discussion on Affordable Housing in Buffalo

Thursday, February 8, 2018

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

D’Youville College (Madonna Lounge in Madonna Hall) 334 Porter Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14201