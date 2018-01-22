Ribbon Cutting set for 170 Florida Street… then onto the NYC Freight House

One of the most exciting projects to see completion on the East Side in recent years is ready for a ribbon cutting. On January 25, 2pm, Development partners Karl Frizlen and Jason Yots, along with community stakeholders, will ceremoniously spotlight “The Mattress Factory” as a project that is integral to the growth and stability of the Hamlin Park Neighborhood. Not only is 170 Florida Street a worthy historic save, it will also bring a vibrant energy to the area in the form of 34 one- and two-bedroom apartments, and offices for Preservation Studios – a historic preservation consulting firm run by Yots and his partners, Derek King and Mike Puma.

“Construction went very smoothly with BRD Construction (general contractor), and we delivered the project on time and on budget, for the most part,” noted Frizlen, who, in addition to his developer role, also is the project’s architect.

The $6 million project wrapped up in December, and according to the development team, leasing has been steady for the apartments, which range between $900 and $1450. “We weren’t sure what to expect with the onset of winter and the holidays, but we’ve been pleasantly surprised by the initial interest in the units,” said Yots.

Now that this project is complete, Frizlen and Yots will start to concentrate on an incredibly significant project on Tonawanda Street – the New York Central Freight House. This $6 million+ development will help to bridge the Niagara Street corridor with Black Rock. This is another monumental historic save for the city, and will hopefully set off a chain reaction with neighboring buildings that have been in a state of neglect for decades. Once complete, the NYC Freight House will be a mix of residential and commercial. Frizlen and Yots will be joined by the principals of BRD Construction, Michael and Dennis Masters as co-sponsors for the project. The project should be underway mid-summer, with a completion date set for under a year’s time.