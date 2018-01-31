In coming months, women are invited to attend a series of ‘open sing’ rehearsals, where no singing experience is necessary. Members of the open community-based chorus will be singing out for equality and justice. The purpose behind this vocal movement is to give women the voice that they have been seeking on issues such as abolition of slavery, women’s suffrage and human rights, civil rights, anti-war, and environmentalism.

Putting a message to music in protest songs has always been a hallmark for social change.

If you are a woman, and you feel strongly about these sorts of causes, this is a fantastic opportunity to express your sentiments, along with others, through song. Speaking (or singing) one’s mind is always impactful when advocating for social change. Now is your chance to be part of a harmonious movement.

Rehearsals! Women’s Resistance Revival Chorus is in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the historic Women’s March on Washington, the Burchfield Penney Art Center is co-organizing a Resistance Revival Chorus directed by Buffalo-based singer, songwriter Drea D’Nur.

Practices take place every two weeks on Thursdays at 6pm, starting on February 1 at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center – 1300 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY. Visit this Facebook page for additional information, and schedules.