PUSH: What Does It Look Like for a Community to Own Its Future?

People United for Sustainable Housing (PUSH) has been recognized for its community-driven track record, as a pioneering organization that has helped to change the face of the West Side of Buffalo. In the latest issue of “Nonprofit Quarterly”, writers Megan Hafner and Elizabeth Ramaccia highlight PUSH’s efforts, along with a number of other inspirational nonprofit organizations that have set out to make a difference in impoverished and at-risk communities in the US. According to the writers…
“These groups recognize that making inclusive, community-driven processes the norm and sharing power and leadership calls for a cultural transformation that takes a long time to evolve, necessitates immense patience and thoughtfulness, and requires an appetite for risk and for practices atypical of their sector. Their investments are paying off, however, and we hope that their pioneering efforts will serve as examples that will help other organizations, regardless of sector, issue area, or geography, to facilitate deep cultural transformation in their own communities.”
Lead image: David “Saint” Rodriguez – leader, activist, and PUSH board member