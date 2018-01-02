Perks Café 777 Main Street Grand Opening

What’s new for 2018? Perks Café opened its doors at 777 Main Street (Corner of Goodell) this morning. The coffee shop, which initially got its start in downtown Buffalo before eventually heading to Elmwood, where it made a name for itself, has now opened a second location (blocks from where it originated). This is great news for this section of Main Street, which will greatly benefit from the addition of a full-tilt café experience on a block that can sometimes appear to be a bit sleepy. Hopefully, in 2018, we will also see something happen with the vacant parcel across the street, which would benefit from seeing a new building, or even a landscaped park for nearby residents.

The new Perks is a supersized version of its Elmwood counterpart. There’s a ton of room to lounge about, while sipping local drip coffee, tea, and espresso, and munching on fresh baked goods and bagel breakfast sandwiches (with a slant on vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options).

If you’re familiar with the menu at the Elmwood location, then you know what’s in store on Main Street. Currently, the menus are the same, but the expanded size of the downtown café means that they will be rolling out new offerings once store manager Emily Stanford gets the daily routine down pat.

Perks Buffalo | 777 Main Street (Corner of Goodell) | Buffalo NY | Facebook | Menu

The New Downtown location hours will be Monday-Friday 7am-3pm, Sat + Sun 8a-3pm until early Spring.