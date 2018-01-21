Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Pasión – “It’s time to say goodbye…”

0 Comments

Pasión is closing its doors on Elmwood. This is the same site that once housed Cozumel, which had a pretty good run on Elmwood Avenue. Since Cozumel closed its doors (even before that time, actually), this 153 Elmwood parcel has been in need of something inspiring.

I’m not necessarily talking about the business as much as the plot of land. I am of the belief that the prime part of the property needs to be extended to the sidewalk, which would mean getting rid of the lame parking lot which is not much of a benefit to any business that occupies the building.

There is a real opportunity here to either build up to the sidewalk, while leaving an open air courtyard in-between the new-build and the old build, or create a year round patio atmosphere that extends to the sidewalk… anything but leaving the existing parking lot as it stands. The parking lot only accommodates a few cars – it’s not integral to the operation. In fact, it tends to hold the tenants back. Hopefully, the future operator works with the building owner (Sinatra & Company) to come up with a new plan for the property, which deserves a new lease on life. Allentown deserves something inspiring at this location.

In the meantime, Pasión is hosting a “It’s time to say goodbye” last hurrah on Saturday, January 27. Details can be found at this Facebook event page.

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments