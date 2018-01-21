Pasión – “It’s time to say goodbye…”

Pasión is closing its doors on Elmwood. This is the same site that once housed Cozumel, which had a pretty good run on Elmwood Avenue. Since Cozumel closed its doors (even before that time, actually), this 153 Elmwood parcel has been in need of something inspiring.
I’m not necessarily talking about the business as much as the plot of land. I am of the belief that the prime part of the property needs to be extended to the sidewalk, which would mean getting rid of the lame parking lot which is not much of a benefit to any business that occupies the building.
There is a real opportunity here to either build up to the sidewalk, while leaving an open air courtyard in-between the new-build and the old build, or create a year round patio atmosphere that extends to the sidewalk… anything but leaving the existing parking lot as it stands. The parking lot only accommodates a few cars – it’s not integral to the operation. In fact, it tends to hold the tenants back. Hopefully, the future operator works with the building owner (Sinatra & Company) to come up with a new plan for the property, which deserves a new lease on life. Allentown deserves something inspiring at this location.
In the meantime, Pasión is hosting a “It’s time to say goodbye” last hurrah on Saturday, January 27. Details can be found at this Facebook event page.