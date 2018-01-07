Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Participate in the Grandest Research Project – From Parts Unknown

After the Bills game today, if you’re looking to continue on with the party scene in Downtown Buffalo, be sure to swing by Mohawk Place for a free volunteer research study, hosted by the International Society of Multidimensional Idiosyncrasies (ISOMI). 

The atmosphere will be somewhat carnival like, and will include:

  • A live farm animal performing music
  • Inter-dimensional communication with an ancestral tribe
  • A meditation on the absence of inhibition in dancing toddlers
  • Neural reprogramming tanks (optional)
  • An infinitude of idiosyncrasies, entirely dependent upon the combination of participants

Qualifications for participants are individuals of any age, gender, ethnicity, and beliefs who possess:

  • Blatant imperfections
  • The willingness to have an unusual experience
  • Chemical imbalances; either actual or imagined
  • A desire to expand their consciousness

Participants who arrive on time and remain throughout the duration of the experience (6pm-9pm) will be compensated upon completion of the event.

From Parts Unknown

Sunday, January 7, 2018

6 PM | Free

The Buffalo chapter of the International Society of Multidimensional Idiosyncrasies (ISOMI) – Doctor Professor Prayer Wheel of (as) people universal studies

Mohawk Place | 47 E. Mohawk Street | Buffalo NY

