Participate in the Grandest Research Project – From Parts Unknown

After the Bills game today, if you’re looking to continue on with the party scene in Downtown Buffalo, be sure to swing by Mohawk Place for a free volunteer research study, hosted by the International Society of Multidimensional Idiosyncrasies (ISOMI).
The atmosphere will be somewhat carnival like, and will include:
- A live farm animal performing music
- Inter-dimensional communication with an ancestral tribe
- A meditation on the absence of inhibition in dancing toddlers
- Neural reprogramming tanks (optional)
- An infinitude of idiosyncrasies, entirely dependent upon the combination of participants
Qualifications for participants are individuals of any age, gender, ethnicity, and beliefs who possess:
- Blatant imperfections
- The willingness to have an unusual experience
- Chemical imbalances; either actual or imagined
- A desire to expand their consciousness
Participants who arrive on time and remain throughout the duration of the experience (6pm-9pm) will be compensated upon completion of the event.
From Parts Unknown
Sunday, January 7, 2018
6 PM | Free
The Buffalo chapter of the International Society of Multidimensional Idiosyncrasies (ISOMI) – Doctor Professor Prayer Wheel of (as) people universal studies
Mohawk Place | 47 E. Mohawk Street | Buffalo NY