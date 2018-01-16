Buffalo loves its food. Since this city is a melting pot of cultures, it serves that there are a wide variety of delicious foods to choose from, no matter where one lives. If you’re looking for Polish food, the East Side is still ‘where it’s at’. In recent years, pierogi have gotten all of the credit, when it comes to famed polish cuisine in Buffalo. But there’s another tasty treat that is just now starting to pop up on the collective radar screens – pączki (pronounced punch-key).
Pączki is similar to a doughnut, but the fillings are not what you might expect (unless you’re of Polish descent). Inside one of these doughy morsels, one might find traditional fillings such as rosehip, apple, prune, buttercream, raisin, custard, apricot, lemon, strawberry, raspberry or sweet cheese. Some bakeries have taken the pączki to a whole new level, following the donut craze, where just about any ingredient is possible… the sky is the limit.
On Tuesday, February 13 (Fat Tuesday), head over to The Broadway Market, and get your fill of pączki! Three different vendors will be selling the pastry yummy powdered and glazed pastries, and each will have its own twist on the delicacy. There will also be live Polish music by Docenko, from 11:00am to 1:00pm.
Pączki Day 2018 @ The Broadway Market
The Broadway Market
Doors open at 7:00am on Fat Tuesday
The Broadway Market | 999 Broadway Street | Buffalo, New York 14212