Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Pączki Day 2018 @ The Broadway Market

0 Comments

Buffalo loves its food. Since this city is a melting pot of cultures, it serves that there are a wide variety of delicious foods to choose from, no matter where one lives. If you’re looking for Polish food, the East Side is still ‘where it’s at’. In recent years, pierogi have gotten all of the credit, when it comes to famed polish cuisine in Buffalo. But there’s another tasty treat that is just now starting to pop up on the collective radar screens – pączki (pronounced punch-key).

Pączki is similar to a doughnut, but the fillings are not what you might expect (unless you’re of Polish descent). Inside one of these doughy morsels, one might find traditional fillings such as rosehip, apple, prune, buttercream, raisin, custard, apricot, lemon, strawberry, raspberry or sweet cheese. Some bakeries have taken the pączki to a whole new level, following the donut craze, where just about any ingredient is possible… the sky is the limit. 

On Tuesday, February 13 (Fat Tuesday), head over to The Broadway Market, and get your fill of pączki! Three different vendors will be selling the pastry yummy powdered and glazed pastries, and each will have its own twist on the delicacy. There will also be live Polish music by Docenko, from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

Pączki Day 2018 @ The Broadway Market

The Broadway Market

Doors open at 7:00am on Fat Tuesday

The Broadway Market | 999 Broadway Street | Buffalo, New York 14212

See Facebook for further details

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments