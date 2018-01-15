OPod is a Pipe Dream

Hong Kong is facing an issue of overcrowding. Therefore, tiny dwellings are now being considered as the answer to the growing problem. In an effort to come up with a ingenuous solution to the dilemma, a Hong Kong architect by the name of James Law of James (Law Cybertecture) has come up with The OPod Tube Housing system.

If you’ve ever thought about living in an 8′ concrete pipe, then here’s your chance. The pipe pods, featured on today’s edition of DailyMail, are easily stackable, and are considered an inexpensive ($15,000 a pod) and practical solution to more expensive housing scenarios.

The Opods can be dropped into place, bolted together, and connected via metal staircases. The micro living quarters feature a living room with a bench that converts to a bed, a mini-fridge, bathroom (with shower), and storage.

While some people might think that this type of living arrangement is crazy, there are others who feel that the inventive accommodations will, one day, be the norm in numerous cities around the world. If you’ve ever seen a tiny Buffalo apartment that goes for around $500 a month, these OPods, which can accommodate one or two people, could look very tempting. Once again, there are numerous advantages to living in micro dwellings, regardless whether a city is facing an overpopulation crisis. There’s certainly a futuristic appeal to these living systems, which are only prototypes at this point. They would be perfect for people who do a lot of traveling, or who want to invest in property by starting small, and there’s also potential to recoup additional funds via Airbnb rentals.

These types of micro dwellings will probably not be coming to Buffalo any time soon, but they should. Everyone should have the opportunity to “live small”, while investing in their own futures.