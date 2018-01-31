On the Market: 67 Park Street

A three-story residential property at 67 Park Street is up for sale. The gutted 7,000 sq.ft. building is listed with Hastings + Cohn Real Estate with a $600,000 asking price. It is located between Virginia and Allen Street in the Allentown Historic Preservation District.
From the listing:
• Solid three story brick structure built in late 1800’s
• Located in Desirable, Vibrant, Historic Allentown neighborhood
• Can be converted into 6-12 Apartments
• New $75,000 roof
• Newer windows
• Separate electric meters
• Historic tax credits available for rehab
• Three blocks from thriving Buffalo/Niagara Medical Campus
• Basement suitable for storage units and laundry
• Courtyard and fire escapes in rear
• Top two floors are completely gutted
• Full basement
Get Connected: Hastings + Cohn, 716.886.0060