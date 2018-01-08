NYSDOT will hit the reset button on the Scajaquada Corridor Project

Woohoo! The NYS Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has moved to hit the ‘reset’ button on the Scajaquada Corridor Project, after more than two-thirds of the public comments that it fielded were not in favor of the plans in their proposed state. The NYSDOT also noted that a consensus could not be reached with shareholders.
“After an extensive effort to create a plan that transforms the Scajaquada Corridor, unfortunately, a consensus could not be reached with the many stakeholders involved,” said NYSDOT Region 5 Director Frank Cirillo. “More than two-thirds of the most recent public comments received by NYSDOT were not in favor of the proposed Scajaquada Corridor project moving forward. As a result, NYSDOT will rescind work on the Environmental Impact Statement and not move forward with the project in its current form. In the coming months, we will hit the ‘reset’ button and begin a fresh dialogue with stakeholders.”
“I am pleased the Department of Transportation listened to comments made by residents and I look forward to continuing to work with everyone on this once in a generation opportunity to return this area to a park like setting,” said Delaware District Council Member Joel P. Feroleto, regarding New York State Department of Transportation’s announcement on the 198.
Now is the time to come up with a plan that will be heralded instead of simply implemented due to lack of time, funds, or progressive ideas. The Scajaquada Corridor Project needs to be great, not mediocre. This is an exciting development for Buffalo. It shows that we, as a community, will no longer take what is shoved our way. We’re the ones that live here. We’re the ones that care. And now we will have an opportunity to create a boulevard worthy of Frederick Law Olmsted’s legacy, instead of Henry Ford’s.
Assemblyman Sean Ryan said “I am pleased that the DOT has listened to the community, and has stepped back from their current plan. We need a plan for the redesign of the Scajaquada Expressway that takes a holistic approach to the entire corridor, reconnects neighborhoods, and restores Delaware Park. With today’s announcement, these critical aspects can finally be addressed. The new task force will be comprised of community stakeholders, and state government representatives from within and outside of the DOT. Today’s announcement of the new path forward is encouraging, and I look forward to continuing discussions with everyone involved to turn the community vision into a reality.”
Assemblywoman Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes said “I am humbled and pleased to learn that DOT is listening to the community stakeholders in deciding to create a new design plan for the Scajaquada Expressway. I look forward to the DOT and community working together constructively to address the entire expressway and create a safer greener and more efficient transportation route for all.”