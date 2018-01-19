NYSDOT Moving Forward With Downtown Train Station

Last April the Buffalo Train Station Site Selection Committee determined a downtown location was the preferred site for a new train station. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is now moving forward with making that a reality. NYSDOT will soon be issuing a Request for Qualifications for design-build services for the design and construction of a replacement for the current Exchange Street Amtrak station. An exact location is not specified- the advertisement says “in the vicinity of the existing train station.” In addition, the intermodal center proposed as part of the project is being called “optional.”

More from the Letter of Intent:

It is anticipated that the work may include the following:

• Architectural, design, engineering, and construction of new train station, railroad tracks and new high level platform and canopy with the option of adding an Intermodal Center on the project site.

• Architecture and Landscape Architecture services to meet aesthetic requirements.

• Construction staging to minimize impacts to the traveling public and passenger and freight train operations.

• Construction of temporary ADA compliant Station including utilities, and walkways and temporary passenger platform(s).

• Asbestos removal and abatement.

• Demolition of existing station, canopy, station utilities and parking.

• Pedestrian passageway (bridge over track) construction.

• Ramp, stair, and elevator construction.

• Signing and parking area markings.

• Utility relocations and connections.

• Site drainage alteration and reconstruction.

• Pedestrian and bicycle access and amenities.

A Best Value selection process will be used that will have two steps. A Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is anticipated to be issued in February 2018. Responses to the RFQ will be evaluated to establish a listing of Design‐Build firms that will be invited to submit Proposals in response to a Final Request for Proposals(RFP), scheduled to be issued in May 2018. The “Best‐Value” selection process will evaluate the ability of the Design‐Builder to manage the Design‐Build process, design, construct and control the Project to provide a quality product, on or ahead of schedule, for a reasonable lump sum price within the Department’s project budget. The RFQ will establish the pre‐qualification process for the firms seeking to be short‐listed as proposers and will provide full details of the Statement of Qualifications (SOQ) required from interested firms.

Downtown was selected as the site of a new station beating out the Central Terminal in April 2017 based on “the availability of existing track infrastructure, site control/ownership, connectivity to existing multi-modal transportation options, proximity to activity centers, and readiness for development.”