Nominations now open for 2018 Preservation Awards

Everyone has their favorite preservation-oriented projects in Buffalo. This city is being rebuilt on the hopes and dreams of those who came before us… those who built a world class city by constructing architectural marvels. Some of those marvels were lost along the way. Others continue to be rescued. Now is the time to recognize those who continue to make the big saves.
“We are excited to celebrate Preservation Month this year with the Preservation Awards, which honor the best in our region’s historic preservation efforts,” said Jessie Fisher, Preservation Buffalo Niagara’s Executive Director. “The last few years have seen some great nominations and well-deserving projects recognized and we’re looking forward to receiving this year’s nominations from the public.”
PBN is seeking nominations in the following categories: Outstanding Commercial Project, Outstanding Residential Project, Neighborhood Conservation, Preservation Craft, Outstanding Personal Contribution, Education, Outreach, & Planning, and Public Art & Landscape.
- Outstanding Commercial Project – A commercial project that embodies excellence through maintenance, stabilization, repair, planning, restoration, stewardship, adaptive re-use, or rehabilitation of our built environment.
- Outstanding Residential Project – A residential project that embodies excellence through maintenance, stabilization, repair, planning, restoration, stewardship, adaptive re-use, or rehabilitation of our built environment.
- Neighborhood Conservation – A project designed to protect or promote the preservation of a district or locality.
- Preservation Craft – Superior skills or education in construction related activities applicable to the process of preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, or reconstruction.
- Outstanding Personal Contribution Towards Preservation – Individual effort in preservation through advocacy or planning activity.
- Education, Outreach, and Planning – A project or activity designed to empower community residents to participate in development decisions affecting our shared cultural heritage.
- Public Art and Landscape – A public art, public installation, or public landscape project that encourages the community to interact with a non-building environment.
The 2018 Preservation Awards, hosted by Preservation Buffalo Niagara, will be be held on May 22. The award ceremony is held during Preservation Month. People can nominate their favorite project by filling out this PDF. Nominations are due by Wednesday, February 28th at 5 pm. To learn more about the award ceremony, click here,
*Projects must have been completed between January 1, 2015 and January 1, 2018.