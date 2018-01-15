New York State Pinball Championships in Buffalo this week

Local pinball enthusiasts are beyond excited to have Buffalo hosting New York State Pinball Championships for the first time. Previous tournaments have been held in NYC.
On Saturday, January 20, top pinball players from across the state will be gathering in WNY to test their skills. Two local players have earned a spot at the table – Nick Lane, IFPA Rank 422, and Kevin Manne, IFPA Rank 766.
Altogether, 16 top players will be competing. The players were invited to compete in accordance with their play levels throughout 2017.
“After a year of competition, with more than 2,000 tournaments and leagues nationwide and more than 11,000 players putting their flipper skills and endurance to the test, it will all come down to a single day for 704 of America’s top pinball players representing 43 states and the District of Columbia.” – Buffalo Pinball
The tournament will be broadcast live on the Buffalo Pinball Twitch channel at twitch.tv/buffalopinball.
New York State Pinball Championships
11 a.m. until approximately 7 p.m. on Jan 20, 2018
GameOn LAN, 3660 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217