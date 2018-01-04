New Houses in Buffalo – A Look at 2017

There were a number of new houses finished over the course of the year, or started in 2017, in the city of Buffalo. Two prominent new homes are proceeding in construction at 657 Lafayette Ave (lead image), designed by architect John Wingfelder, and a handicapped accessible designed home at 101 Depew Ave.
Both had controversial beginnings as preservationists and neighborhood activists challenged the property owners’ plans to tear down existing 100+ year old structures and replace them with what they deemed as, “incompatible or inappropriate” houses that are ill-fitting in historical neighborhoods like the Elmwood Village or Central Park.
Regardless of where you may stand on new houses like these being built in historic neighborhoods, unless neighborhoods like the Elmwood Village, Parkside and Central Park become Local Preservation Districts, the existing built environment of these neighborhoods is at risk.
Other new houses appeared in neighborhoods that had not seen new residential construction in many years. For example, a new house was constructed at 764 Columbus Parkway for a former city councilman.
It had been over 45 years since a previous new house had been constructed in the Prospect Hill neighborhood. The City of Buffalo, through the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, built a new house at 174 East St in Black Rock, another neighborhood that hadn’t seen a new house in many years.
Forbes Capretto finished two market rate homes this year for clients who had purchased vacant lots. One house is at 20 West Ave on the Lower Westside and the other is at 201 Glenwood Ave in Cold Springs. Joel Giambra and his Buffalo First Realty Group also finished a duplex at the corner of Prospect and Pennsylvania.
Timothy Mark Sick and Sal Zambito finished their small house on 16th St and are nearing completion of their tall but small house at the corner of Linwood and West Delavan.
In this upcoming year, there are new houses planned for Linwood, Nottingham and Tillinghast. Construction has started on a small infill house at 121 School St and another small infill house is planned for Niagara St in Riverside. Timothy Mark Sick and Sal Zambito have more small houses planned for West Utica St and at the corner of Vermont and Prospect on the Westside this year.