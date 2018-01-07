New Brow Proposed for 166 Allen Street

Architect and building owner Brad Wales will be presenting plans to the Preservation Board to add a brick cornice to a two-story building at 166 Allen Street in the Allentown Historic Preservation District. The brick work would replace a deteriorated tin cornice currently on the building. Other work proposed includes repointing brick on the north and west facades, installation of a new aluminum storefront system, and replacing six double-hung second-story windows.
From the Application:
New brick cornice to match existing in neighborhood and period to replace wood and tin that is a life-safety hazard because it protrudes too far and collects snow, creating black ice conditions on the sidewalk. Preservation Board responded favorably in 2014 and requested revised drawing in brick only, no stone dentals.
The Preservation Board meets on January 11.