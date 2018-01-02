M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – Sense

Every first Friday of the month, the community is invited to attend a special day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up includes tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Many of the activities and tours are free (see below). Also, see current exhibitions.

Friday, January 5, 2018: Sense

10 am–noon Drop-In Art Activity (FREE)

11–11:45 am Family Fun Tour (FREE)

noon–1:30 pm ArtCart: Out of Sight! Art of the Senses (FREE)

1–3 pm Studio Art Class for Adults: Ink Washes

$15 general admission / $5 for Members // Register Online

1:30–2:30 pm Public Tour (FREE)

4:30–5:30 pm “What’s Your Vision?” Tour (FREE)

5–7 pm Drop-In Art Activity (FREE)

5:30–7:30 pm Jazz and Happy Hour – Featuring music by Bill Bates

6–6:30 pm Gallery Talk: Out of Sight! Art of the Senses (FREE)

7–7:30 pm Gallery Talk: Out of Sight! Art of the Senses (FREE)

7:30 pm Performance: Donnie Frauenhofer Trio (FREE)

7:30–9:30 pm Studio Art Class for Adults: Ink Washes

$15 general admission / $5 for Members // Register Online

8:30–9:30 pm The Art of Food and Drink: Lilly Belle Meads

Find out what all the buzz is about when ancient honey-wine goes modern.

$10 general admission / $5 for Members // Register Online

Lead image: Installation view of Ronald Ventura’s Carousel, 2016. Revolving carousel sculpture with metal parts, motor, fiberglass figures, and sound speakers, diameter: 146 inches (370 cm), height: 197 inches (500 cm). Courtesy of the artist and Tyler Rollins Fine Art. Photograph by MK Photo.

M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – On the first Friday of every month, from 10 am to 10 pm, admission to part of the museum and select events are free for everyone. Certain events and special exhibitions are available for a fee. Admission to special exhibitions is Pay What You Wish.

Become a Member during M&T FIRST FRIDAYS and receive a 20% discount!

Albright-Knox Art Gallery | 1285 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222