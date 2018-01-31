M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – Dance

Every first Friday of the month, the community is invited to attend a special day at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, filled with all sorts of interactive art events and activities. There’s something for everyone, including kids. The line-up includes tours, art exhibits, classes, live music, talks, hands-on activities, food and drink, and lots of surprises along the way. Many of the activities and tours are free (see below). The next M&T First Fridays at The Gallery takes place on February 2. Also, see current exhibits.

Drop-in Art Activity

10 am – 12 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Family Fun Tour

11 am – 11:45 am

This family-oriented tour of works in the 1962 Building will explore a different theme each month.

Space is limited to 20 participants. To reserve your spot, please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

ArtCart—Matisse and the Art of Jazz

12 pm – 1:30 pm

FREE

1962 Building

Come and explore our mobile ArtCart with interactive art activities for kids and families in Matisse and the Art of Jazz.

This spotlight exhibition will present all twenty illustrated plates from Henri Matisse’s Jazz alongside a small selection of additional works by the artist from the Albright-Knox’s collection.

Studio Art Class for Adults: Calligraphy

1 pm – 3 pm

$15 general admission | $5 for Members | Education Classrooms

Adults of all levels of experience

Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

Public Tour

1:30 pm – 2:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Guest Services Station

Public tours are led by Albright-Knox–trained docents and are free on the first Friday of each month as part of M&T FIRST FRIDAYS @ THE GALLERY.

“What’s Your Vision?” Tour

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

FREE

Meet at the Guest Services Station

This one-hour tour led by an Albright-Knox–trained docent encourages participants to “read” four works of art from their own perspectives.

Drop-in Art Activity

5 pm – 7 pm

FREE

Education Classrooms

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in a free artmaking activity inspired by works on view in the museum.

Jazz and Happy Hour

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Enjoy drink specials and live jazz music performed by Doug Yeomans and Sue Kincaid in the artful setting of AK Café.

Gallery Talk: Matisse and the Art of Jazz

6 pm – 6:30 pm

FREE

1962 Building

Join the gallery for a discussion of the exhibition Matisse and the Art of Jazz.

Gallery Talk: Matisse and the Art of Jazz

7 pm – 7:30 pm

FREE

1962 Building

Join the gallery for a discussion of the exhibition Matisse and the Art of Jazz.

Performance: Lihann Jones of Ballroom Revolution

7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

FREE

Auditorium

Join Lihann Jones of Ballroom Revolution for an East Coast Swing dance performance and lesson.

Lihann Jones has spent most of her life dancing or performing in some fashion. From the parade routes and stages of Disneyland, to acting in television shows and commercials, to the ballrooms of the West Coast where she danced with the Joint is Jumpin’ swing troupe, Lihann loves to learn, perform, and teach dance.

Since 2005, Lihann has worked full-time as a dance instructor and performer. She has performed in various Ballroom DanceSport competitions throughout the country in the Pro/Am Division, her students consistently placing high in the scholarship and multi-dance divisions. She holds Associate Certifications in International Ballroom and American Ballroom from the prestigious Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing.

After teaching and training for over 10 years, Lihann noticed there was something missing from her ballroom studies. Creativity, musicality, partner connection, and the simple joy of dancing were less important to her coaches than memorizing patterns and executing routines. She vowed to change that when she opened Ballroom Revolution dance school for adults.

A dedicated teacher, choreographer, student, and performer, Lihann is known for her great joy of dancing and her patient and fun teaching style.

Studio Art Class for Adults: Calligraphy

7:30 pm – 9:30 pm

$15 general admission | $5 for Members | Education Classrooms

Adults of all levels of experience

Space is limited; registration and pre-payment are required. Please register online, call 716.270.8292, or sign up at the Albright-Knox Admissions Desk.

The Art of Drink: The Winery of Ellicottville

8:30 pm – 9:30 pm

$10 general admission

$5 for Members

AK Café

Join the gallery for the Art of Drink featuring the Winery of Ellicottville.

M&T First Fridays @ The Gallery – On the first Friday of every month, from 10 am to 10 pm, admission to part of the museum and select events are free for everyone. Certain events and special exhibitions are available for a fee. Admission to special exhibitions is Pay What You Wish.

Become a Member during M&T FIRST FRIDAYS and receive a 20% discount!

Albright-Knox Art Gallery | 1285 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222