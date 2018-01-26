Miss Buffalo Pageant to be held at Shea’s 710 Main Theatre

Are you aware that there is an annual Miss Buffalo Pageant? Just like the thousands of other pageants that take place all over the world, the Miss Buffalo Pageant is a contest where women compete in the following categories – talent, lifestyle and fitness (f/k/a swimsuit), interview, and evening wear. The winner of the contest not only receives a scholarship fund, she also represents Buffalo, as well as her causes of choice, traveling near and far to discuss issues that she cares about with school children, government officials, community groups, and business leaders. Along with the winner, the three top contestants also enjoy scholarship funds for their college or graduate school education.

This year’s Miss Buffalo Pageant is being held at Shea’s 710 Main Theatre, on Sunday, January 28 at 4pm. Fourteen contestants will compete in front of a live audience, under the guidance of Executive Director Michael Terragnoli and President Stephanie Gelber.

Tickets are now on sale through Ticketmaster for the Miss Buffalo Scholarship Competition. The 2018 Miss Buffalo Scholarship tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or 1-800-745-3000 or in person at Shea’s Box Office, 650 Main Street, Downtown Buffalo.