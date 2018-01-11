Mindful Market is here for you, Buffalo.

A new online “mindful” marketplace will soon be launching in Buffalo. Jim Kupczyk, founder of Mindful Market, says that after years of trying to place his wellness products on the web, he couldn’t find a website that catered directly to his needs. So he decided to set out and build his own site that caters solely to health and wellness. According to Kupczyk, when Mindful Market launches, “It will be the ONLY place where you can order non-GMO groceries, find a local reflexologist, read a review of the latest green smoothie recipes, and book a meditation retreat, all in one place.”
Create a welcoming and inspirational marketplace for enriching mind, body and spirit.
I met up with the health and wellness guru yesterday, to talk to him about his passion for people and the planet. I wanted to know how he dreamed up this forward thinking online venture. “I started out as student athlete,” explained Kupczyk. “A defining moment in my life was getting certified in energy medicine. I created a holistic energy t-shirt, and began looking to sell at online marketplaces and could not find the right fit. So I created a site dedicated to total wellbeing. Now I’m looking for local beta testers who will have access to the site, to sell their holistic goods and services. If you live in the ‘716’ then there is zero cost… ever. In exchange for testing out the site (marketing products and services), all I ask is for feedback. These testers/vendors must live in the ‘716’, and must have products and/or services that enrich the wellbeing of people’s lives and the planet. If someone has a conscious-based business, then we want to offer that person a place on Mindful Market, where they can sell their products and services.”
Kupczyk told me that he has searched long and hard for any other website that offers “real estate” for mindful people looking to sell/promote lifestyle brands that revolve around categories such as meditation, yoga, alternative medicine, food, and health and fitness. Mindful Market fulfills all of the needs of those who want their products and services to shine in a positive light of mindfulness.
Mindful Market also helps to actualize all of the self-promises that have been made by people who have set out on journeys to better themselves, and the planet. And by doing this, Kupczyk’s own intentions are to put Buffalo on the map as a city that strives to achieve a fruitful balance in the realms of health and wellness.
Mindful Market is set to go live in the first quarter of 2018
So Buffalo… what are you waiting for? If you have a yoga studio, or sell organic products, or happen to be a reflexologist, or a beekeeper, Mindful Market awaits!
To be included in Mindful Market, contact Jim Kupczyk at jim@mindfulmarket.com.
Video credit – Art and Soul