Millennial Mixer | Pitch 10 Preview Night

When it comes to philanthropy in Buffalo, no one is really sure what the future holds. Who will be part of the next great generation of leaders that will continue to shape the socially charged economic landscape of this city?

On Tuesday, January 30, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County will be hosting a Millennial Mixer that seconds as a Pitch 10 Preview Night. Pitch 10 is an initiative/event that is sponsored by Next Generation United, to identify Buffalo’s future leaders, by providing people/organizations with a platform, and funding incentives, to further their concepts as they pertain to social innovation. 

Buffalo has a strong, but aging culture of philanthropy and it’s time for the next generation to step up. But first, let’s get to know each other. Next Generation United engages the energy, creativity, and desire of the next generation of leaders to make a difference and create a strong and vibrant local community.

The upcoming Millennial Mixer will afford attendees the opportunity to meet past winners of a Pitch 10 event that was held this past April (see here). Past winners include Family Promise of WNYExplore BuffaloBig Big TableUB HEALSYWCA Western New York, Inc.Mason’s Mission Foundation, and Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals.

The next Pitch 10 event is set to be held on Thursday, February 15, at Lakeward Spirits (learn more). But before that, you’ll want to attend the upcoming Millennial Mixer/Pitch 10 Preview Night, to get in insider’s perspective about the initiative, while meeting some of the local influencers who are already considered invaluable movers and shakers of Buffalo.

Millennial Mixer | Pitch 10 Preview Night

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Marble + Rye | 112 Genesee Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

FREE to attend

See Facebook event

