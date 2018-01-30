DIY is all the rage these days. From woodworking to knitting, people are no longer satisfied with purchasing household items, they actually want to learn how to make them. And making things means that it’s time to learn new practices… such as welding!

A lot of people can’t fathom that they would ever learn the art of welding, which is understandable. That’s why The Foundry has designed an “Intro To Welding” class that is the perfect start for anyone looking to construct a neat metal object, like a shelf, for example.

On Friday, February 2, you are invited to take a welding class at The Foundry, where you will be instructed on how to build your own sleek metal shelf. During the class, you will learn:

Cutting bar metal using a chop saw

Preparing cut sheet metal for welding

Successfully forming right angles

Using a MIG welder to tack weld and “run a bead”

Safely operating a grinder to deburr and finish your work

The class will go from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. It will be followed by a session of wine sipping, where classmates will toast to their welding accomplishments.

Metal Shelf Welding – Adult Fridays at The Foundry

The Foundry | 298 Northampton Street | Buffalo, NY 14208

Class Cost: $45 (all materials included)

Class Size: Min 4/ Max 8

Ages: 21+

Reserve your spot in the class