Merging Mediums is a reunion of talents from “Artist as Entrepreneur Boot Camp”

In 2016, a New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) conference was held in Buffalo that dealt primarily with the notion of sustainability in the arts. Titled “Artist as Entrepreneur Boot Camp”, the event has now spun off a showcase, two years later, featuring works by the reuniting artists, to be exhibited in a group show on Friday, March 2 (6pm to 9pm) at the Main Street Gallery, located at 515 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo. The reunion of the artist collective is made possible with the help of curator Arts Services Initiative of WNY (ASI).
Participating artists include: Kathie Aspaas, Daniel Butler, Caitlin Cass, Colleen Darby, Sara Dinatale, Audrey Kay Dowling, Stephanie Dubin, Kaitlin Frisicaro, Keith Harrington, Allan Hebeler, Ani Hoover, Ashley Johnson, Joyce Kessel, Alison Kurek, Marissa Lehner, Ricardo Letelier Brecht, Nicholas Miller, Penelope Minner, Brenda Molloy, Anthony Phillips, Helen Ruggieri, Jeannine Swallow, Jessica Tomaino, Edreys Wajed, Kimberly Weikert, Andrea Wenglowskyj, Janna Willoughby-Lohr
Participants included in the show represent a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, interactive art, music, poetry, and dance. The opening of the reunion exhibit is open to the public, and will include art, music, and performances. Admission to the reception is free.
“Merging Mediums” will be on view March 2 – March 7, 2018. Gallery hours are available upon request.