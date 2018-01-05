Mayor Brown’s Friendly Wager with Jacksonville (Bills vs Jaguars)

In advance of the pending Bills-Jaguars game, the mayors from the respective cities have made a friendly wager. Mayor Brown, put chicken wings and beer on the line, whereas Jacksonville, Florida Mayor Lenny Curry threw down subs and beer.
Of course, the two cities tied in some hometown pride when coming up with the wagers. Curry chose to go with submarine sandwiches from Firehouse Subs, and I-10 Pale Ale from Intuition Ale Works. Mayor Brown threw out a curveball when it came to the wings – he decided to go with Mister Pizza instead of the Anchor Bar, which might come as a surprise to some people. He also opted for Rusty Chain beer from Flying Bison Brewing Company, which is known as Buffalo’s bike friendly brew.
The throwdown was announced earlier today at City Hall, by Mayor Brown and Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen. Apparently a pep rally was held in advance of Sunday’s big game, with “several hundred” City employees donning Buffalo Bills’ gear. The mantra for the rally was “The Drought is Over!”
“Sometimes they count us out, but we work hard, we fight hard, and we’re always looking to win,” Mayor Brown said. “It’s on to Jacksonville. It’s on to victory. Let’s go Bills!”