Marrano Returning to City; Taking Lots in Colvin Woods

The region’s largest homebuilder is planning new homes in the city. Marrano Homes will be building in Colvin Estates, a single-family residential development off of Colvin Avenue in North Buffalo. Marrano began advertising home site availability this weekend.
The City is paying to construct infrastructure in Colvin Estates. It put out a bid to extend Rachel Vincent Way eastward last year but work has not started. Twenty-eight new lots will be added to the existing 24-home development.
The two dozen homes constructed by Burke Builders in the project’s first phase were sold in the $225,000 to $310,000+ range. Sales for the Craftsman style homes, designed by Dean Sutton Architects, started in early 2012 and were handled by Hunt Real Estate’s Brian Szkatulski and Candace Koch. Burke owns six lots along the planned road extension.
Marrano has previously built market-rate, affordable, and luxury condominiums in the city. Their work includes infill homes in the Georgia/Prospect, Cottage/Maryland, and near East Side areas; new homes in the Walden Woods and Main LaSalle Place subdivisions; and, the pioneering Harbour Pointe condominiums in Waterfront Village.
Marrano has not released prices, designs, or a delivery schedule for its planned homes. For its last city project, Main LaSalle Place, the builder introduced new floor plans for the development which it later built in its suburban communities.
Colvin Estates will contain approximately 127 lots at full build-out. The subdivision occupies former rail land connecting Starin and Colvin avenues between Taunton Place and St. Lawrence Avenue.
The 2014 City Capital Budget allocated $500,000 for the Phase Two infrastructure work. Bids are due April 26.
Get Connected: Marrano, 716.809.8688