Main St. Gallery presents 2nd Anniversary Celebration

On Friday, January 6, Main St. Gallery will be celebrating it second anniversary in Downtown Buffalo. As part of the event, that gallery will features a show of collected works by Markenzy Cesaz, Alexandra Knaus, Tracy Raslawsky, Jerry Seals, Katie Malecki, and William Charls. The show is being curated by James J. Copper III.

The one year anniversary grew a wonderful crowd of artists, art appreciators, and downtown business supporters. Now, gallery owner/director Lodina Clyburn has one more year under her belt, which means that this gala should be especially captivating.

Special guests/activities at this year’s celebration include film by Alaa “Zak” Nowerhed and Timothy Broadus, and local book author Nicole M. Opper. Live music will be performed by Henri Muhammad and Essential Elements. Catering will be provided by Upscale Experience and Tipsy Cake, with wine by Chateau Buffalo.

Friday, January 26, 2018

6-11pm

515 Main Street | Buffalo NY

