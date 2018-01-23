Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Lyft’s Top 10 Drop-Off Destinations

Since first launching in Buffalo, ridesharing has certainly been the talk of the town. Last week, Uber released its six month stats, which showed the company’s top ten drop off locations. Now, Lyft has released its own list of drop off locations, with most destinations being very predictable. There were however, a couple of surprises on the list.

Of course, it’s no surprise that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport was at the top of the list. It was interesting to see that Buffalo RiverWorks eked out Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino by one slot. It was also interesting to see another Allentown restaurant/bar make the Top 10 – Mulligan’s Brick Bar came in a #10. Falley Allen came in as #4 on Uber’s Top 10 destination list, which was also a big surprise, considering that these lists typically tend to be populated by the ‘big guns’. 

Here’s the Lyft “Top 10′ list, since the company launched in Buffalo this past June:

  • Buffalo Niagara International Airport
  • Greyhound: Bus Stop
  • University at Buffalo
  • Walden Galleria Mall
  • Buffalo State
  • KeyBank Center
  • Hyatt Regency Buffalo
  • Buffalo Riverworks
  • Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino
  • Mulligan’s Brick Bar

