Lumagination returns to the Botanical Gardens

If there was ever a day to imagine yourself in a warm spot, under the sun, surrounded by palms, this would be the day. It’s the perfect day to begin planning your trip to Lumagination!

Each winter, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens hosts an event like no other. The living museum is transformed into a magically lit paradise, where visitors are immersed into a panorama of colors the like they have never seen. From illuminated sculptures to glowing plant life and waterfalls, Lumagination is a short trip to a far away Garden of Eden.

In 2018, guests to Lumagination will encounter “a sea of fish” swimming around a room, which will give the impression that viewers are “under the sea”.

Get ready to immerse yourself into an illuminated realm, designed to captivate the imagination. Forget to Calgon…. let Lumagination take you away instead!

Lumagination

22 Dates · Jan 27 – Feb 24

$14 Adults, $12 Seniors (62+) & Students (13+ with ID), $10 Garden Members, $6 Kids 3-12, kids 2 and under free

– Tickets available online now and throughout the show

– Tickets will also be available at the door throughout the show

– Guest passes and coupons are not valid

– Tripods are not permitted.

Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens | 2655 S Park Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14218

January 28 – Family & Member Night with the Aquarium of Niagara

Aquarium of Niagara Members and Botanical Gardens’ Members receive $2 off admission. Everyone will enjoy added kids activities, touch tank fun and more!

January 31 – Photo Night

This night is for professional and amateur photographers only.

February 1 – Pride Night with the Pride Center of WNY & Happy Hour* – Happy Hours* – February 1, 8, 14, 15, 22 – 4:30-7:30pm – Join us for drinks and food in a private space with an industrial but intimate feel and colorful lighting. Enjoy food and drinks from Salvatore's Italian Gardens before attending Lumagination. Happy Hours will be located in the Administration Building next to the Botanical Gardens. Admission to Happy Hour is free and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

February 2 – Sensory Night with Autism Services, Inc.

Everyone welcome! We encourage the autism community to enjoy this special evening. ASI’s Asperger’s Group and Self-Advocates will be on hand to discuss the benefits of sensory environments.

February 8 – First Responders Night sponsored by National Grid & Happy Hour*

February 8 – First Responders Night sponsored by National Grid & Happy Hour*

First Responders with valid ID will be admitted free.

February 11 – Family & Member Night with the Buffalo Zoo

Zoo Members and Botanical Gardens’ Members receive $2 off admission. Enjoy added kids activities, possible animal appearances and more!

February 14 – Valentine’s Day & Happy Hour*

February 14 – Valentine's Day & Happy Hour*

The first 300 visitors will receive a special Valentine's Day surprise!

February 15 & 22 – Happy Hour – 4:30-7:30pm – Join us for drinks and food in a private space with an industrial but

intimate feel and colorful lighting. Enjoy food and drinks from Salvatore’s Italian Gardens before attending Lumagination. Happy Hours will be located in the Administration Building next to the Botanical Gardens. Admission to Happy Hour is free and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

February 16 – UB Night

To celebrate our lighting partnership with UB, current UB students, with ID, will receive $2 off admission

February 18 – Family & Member Night

Botanical Gardens’ Members receive $2 off admission. Everyone will enjoy added kids activities and more! Dive into fun crafts and activities splashed throughout the colorful conservatory. Sponsored by Wegmans.