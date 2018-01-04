Locations 2 – Where Creatives Come Together… Again.

You’ve got to hand it to the crew behind “Locations” when it comes to hosting creative networking events. On Sunday, January 14, an artistic-driven affair will be held at Buffalo Arts Studio that intends to bring together creatives from all over Buffalo, no matter their preferred art form. This is the second time that filmmakers, painters, designers, makers, movers, and shakers, are invited to attend a social installation, and live photography experience, known as Locations – Where Creatives Come Together… Again.
“Creatives of every industry are invited to mix , share and witness live art through fashion and live photography. This is a networking bonus for every creative in every industry to come together as one.” – Locations
On Saturday, January 14, the Buffalo Arts Studio will be hosting Locations 2 – the 2nd installment of Locations – a pop-culture extravaganza that brings together people from all creative walks of life. The event features music by Wrapid, along with vendors vendors Three of Red LLC and The Cellar. 2018 event sponsors include Lloyd Taco Trucks, The Cellar Boutique, Buffalo Arts Studio, and MIMO Decor.
The cast and crew that are organizing the event are as follows:
Chief Executive Officer & Founder: Brandon Lua
Lead Contributor: Polo Kerber
Executive Director of Casting and Creative: Lissette DeJesus
Chief Branding Officer and Event Coordinator: Rob Carson
Locations 2
Sunday, January 14, 2018
4 PM – 8 PM
Buffalo Arts Studio | 2495 Main St, Ste 500 | Buffalo, New York 14214
Learn more about Locations: Click here, and check out the videos below:
Locations made its first official debut at Mes Lounge in 2017. The event was an opportunity to watch live photo shoots and interact with some of the most passionate photographers, stylists, makeup artists, and creatives in various industries.