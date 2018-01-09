LittleArchitects’ Gallery Opening: Buffalo Architecture Foundation’s Architecture+Education

In recent years, cooking has become all the rage, with limitless TV shows that cater to every taste… even children. Kids are now growing up with the mindset that cooking is cool. So what happened that made cooking so fashionable, that kids wanted to get into the action? Most likely, it was a number of things, including celebrity chefs, and the popularization of cooking thanks to its round the clock presence on the telly.
Now, can you imagine if architecture had the same cachet as cooking? If kids thought about architecture the same way that they thought about cooking, then we would certainly have a brighter future ahead when it comes to inventive and forward-thinking building designs.
Every couple of years, a number of architecture enthusiasts run an Architecture + Education Program that is designed to get young people energized when it comes to the built environment. The program immerses kids into the world of architecture, by introducing them to the local practicing professionals, while tuning them into the types of tools they will need in order to, one day, practice. The tools – math, science, history, art, and technology – are aligned with Common Core.
Over the past 10 years, the program has been involved with 25 schools, 115 architects, and 115 classes, and over 3,500 students.
The program is made possible thanks to the involvement of Buffalo Public School teachers, University at Buffalo, Villa Maria College and Buffalo State students, and volunteer architects working collaboratively.
After the program kicked off in September via a symposium with all participants becoming “students for the day”, the Architecture+Education program (8 to 10 in-class sessions) is now set to conclude with a show at CEPA Gallery, upon which time the students’ works will be displayed.
Architecture + Education was awarded the 2007 Commitment to Education Awards Corporate Silver Award from the Buffalo Alliance for Education and the 2013 American Institute of Architects National Diversity Recognition Program Award for promoting and supporting diversity in the profession of architecture.
The program would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, including: AIA New York State, Architects Foundation, Construction Industry Education Foundation, Baird Foundation, Bent’s Opera House, CannonDesign, Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation, MidCity Office Furniture, Rodems Construction Company, Watts Architecture&Engineering.
Architecture+Education Program’s Concluding Gallery Opening
Buffalo Architecture Foundation – Volunteer architects work with BPS teachers using architecture concepts within the Common Core Curriculum, grades pre-K through 12
Friday January 12, 2018
5PM-7PM | Opening remarks at 5:45PM
CEPA Gallery: 617 Main Street, Buffalo NY