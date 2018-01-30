Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Lepre-Con 2018

In a month’s time, St. Patrick’s Day is going to be on everybody’s mind. It might be hard to think about that at this time, but February will fly by, giving way to March, which is when the inaugural Lepre-Con 2018 will get underway. This new event is a bar crawl that is considered a “pre-game” before St. Patrick’s Day. The following 10 bars will be participating in the leprechaun-themed bar crawl:

  • VENU (registration)
  • Bottoms Up
  • Local Kitchen & Bar
  • LiFT
  • D’Arcy McGee’s
  • Taphouse
  • 67 West
  • Sidelines
  • MES Lounge
  • The Cowboy

“St. Patrick’s Day in Buffalo is one of the wildest drinking times of the year and we’re starting early. Each crawler gets our official crawl cup, score card, drink specials at each bar, free cover to all bars, and t-shirts to the first 1500 people to finish the crawl!” – Team Lepre-Con

Registration at VENU | 75 W Chippewa Street | Buffalo, NY, 14202

Doors 2:00 PM (event ends at 9:00 PM)

This event is 21 and over

Find tickets

