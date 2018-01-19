Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Legalization of Marijuana – Cuomo Turns Over A New Leaf

0 Comments

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that a feasibility study into the legalization of recreational marijuana will be conducted. Cuomo is proposing to launch a study that would evaluate the benefits to NYState and its residents. 

According to DailyMail, the study will be conducted by New York Health Department in partnership with the NYPD.

It turns out Cuomo has turned over a new leaf, after coming under pressure from a number of directions, including those who see the legalization as a windfall for the state. The idea of legalizing recreation marijuana is becoming increasingly popular with voters.

Support for the legalization of marijuana among Americans is now at 61 per cent, according to a recent CBS News poll released on the drug’s 4/20 holiday – that’s the highest in its 38-year trend and a five point increase from last year. – Daily Mail

Tagged with: , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments