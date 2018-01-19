Legalization of Marijuana – Cuomo Turns Over A New Leaf

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that a feasibility study into the legalization of recreational marijuana will be conducted. Cuomo is proposing to launch a study that would evaluate the benefits to NYState and its residents.
According to DailyMail, the study will be conducted by New York Health Department in partnership with the NYPD.
It turns out Cuomo has turned over a new leaf, after coming under pressure from a number of directions, including those who see the legalization as a windfall for the state. The idea of legalizing recreation marijuana is becoming increasingly popular with voters.
Support for the legalization of marijuana among Americans is now at 61 per cent, according to a recent CBS News poll released on the drug’s 4/20 holiday – that’s the highest in its 38-year trend and a five point increase from last year. – Daily Mail