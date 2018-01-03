Lake Effect Furies host Soup & Chili Cook Off

It’s that time of year, Buffalo! Once again, the Queen City Roller Girls’ internationally ranked team the Lake Effect Furies is hosting a winter soup and chili cook off that is sure to get roller derby fans riled up this winter. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 20, from 6:30 PM to 10 PM at Appliance Associates of Buffalo.
If you’ve never been to this kitchen and bathroom showroom on Amherst Street, then you won’t believe your eyes when you walk in. The place is fabulous – it’s a historically significant warehouse that is chock full of the latest and greatest kitchen and bathroom appliances. It’s the perfect location to hold a Soup & Chili Cook Off because there are plenty of burners available in their showcase kitchen.
Awards: Best Soup, Best Chili, and Best Vegetarian
New for 2018, the Lake Effect Furies are adding ‘soup’ to the mix. That means that there’s more deliciousness to go around, and around… and if you’re into the local roller derby scene, then you know that’s what it’s all about!
Soup & Chili Cook Off
Hosted by Lake Effect Furies
Saturday, January 20, 2018
6:30 PM to 10 PM
Appliance Associates of Buffalo | 200 Amherst Street | Buffalo, New York 14207
Tickets are $10 | Attendees will be able to taste of all of the entered soups and chilis
See Facebook event for further details