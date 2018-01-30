Karaoke Wednesdays at Cathode Ray

When it comes to karaoke in Buffalo, where do you go? Remember the days when Roxy’s was in full swing? The alt bar had an incredible karaoke scene, featuring some talented regulars that stepped up to the mic each week. There were also plenty of less-talented souls who tried their hand at the craft, which is par for the course with any karaoke bar. When Roxy’s closed its doors, it opened up numerous other doors for a wide range of establishments to carry on the karaoke tradition.

These days, karaoke hotspots include Milkie’s, Essex Pub, Q, Gypsy Parlor, Mr. Goodbar, and Underground. Currently, Cathode Ray is one of the talks of the town when it comes to karaoke. Every Wednesday evening, the alternative hotspot sets up a karaoke sound system (Entertainment Plus) and invites people to belt out their favorite songs in the heart of Allentown.

“I love Cathode Ray’s Wednesday night karaoke party of totally unpretentious fun,” said one of the Wednesday regulars, Cate Burkhart. “It’s a welcoming and energetic group of people – a great spot for a song and a drink!”

Wednesday Karaoke at Cathode Ray is open to anyone who wants to participate. Even if you don’t prefer to sing, it’s always a blast to watch others take the ‘stage’. Karaoke at Cathode Ray is the perfect excuse to head out with friends on hump day. It’s also a fun diversion from simply sitting at a bar and drinking… but you can do that too, if that’s your pleasure.

Karaoke at Cathode Ray

Every Wednesday

Starts at 10pm

Cathode Ray Buffalo | 26 Allen Street | Buffalo, New York 14202