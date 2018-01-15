JazzBuffalo is proud to announce the results of its 4th Annual JazzBuffalo Poll

The ballots are in, and the winners of the 4th Annual JazzBuffalo Poll are in. This year, over 2100 votes were cast. Voters were asked to cast their votes along 34 categories.
- This year’s winner of the John Hunt Jazz Artist of the Year Award, named after the long-remembered influential and former host of WBFO jazz in the 1970’s and 1980’s, is Dave Schiavone. A long-time contributing jazz saxophone artist with an extensive history of performing, educating, and mentoring of up and coming jazz artists.
- The young talented pianist Harry Graser is the winner of the Jazz Rising Star of the Year. Linda Appleby, a board member of the Historic Colored Musicians Club and former Buffalo Public School Educator, is this year’s winner of the Jazz Crusader of the Year Award. The Jazz Crusader Award recognizes Appleby’s strong support for jazz and for mentoring the youth in jazz music in Greater Buffalo.
“The results of this year’s JazzBuffalo Poll are a reflection of the growing awareness and appreciation for jazz in Western New York,” said Executive Director of JazzBuffalo, Tony Zambito. “The poll is indicative of the emerging wealth and diversity of jazz in our area. And, a telling sign of the tremendously talented young musicians emerging in the Greater Buffalo Jazz scene.”
The winners of the 4th Annual JazzBuffalo Poll are listed below:
4th Annual JazzBuffalo Readers and Fan Poll
Jazz Tenor Sax: Dave Schiavone
Jazz Alto Sax: Bobby Miltello
Jazz Baritone Sax: Laura Anderson
Jazz Trumpet: Tim Clarke
Jazz Trombone: John Hasselback, Jr.
Jazz Guitar: Matt Michaud
Jazz Piano: Lisa Hasselback
Jazz Organ: Joe Baudo
Jazz Misc. Accompaniment: Bobby Militello – Flute
Jazz Acoustic Upright Bass: Ed Croft
Jazz Electric Bass: Jack Kulp
Jazz Vibes: Alec Dube
Jazz Drums: John Bacon, Jr.
Jazz Female Vocalist: Janice Mitchell
Jazz Male Vocalist: Zach Carr
Jazz Classic Group: Bobby Militello Quartet
Jazz Traditional: Hot Club of Buffalo
Jazz Fusion: Gruvology
Jazz Latin: Wendell Rivera Latin Jazz Band
Jazz Big Band: Mark Filsinger’s Eleventet
Jazz Large Ensemble: Buffalo Jazz Octet
Jazz Infused : Buffalo Brass Machine
Jazz Traditional Blues Band: Freighttrain Parker
Jazz Venue : Pausa Art House
Jazz Major Performing Arts Center: UB Center for the Performing Arts
Most Memorable Jazz Performance: Drea d”Nur – The Spirit of Nina Simone – Kleinhans Music Hall
Most Memorable International Jazz Performance: Jazz at the Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis – UB Center for Performing Arts
Jazz CD Release: Buffalo Jazz Octet – Live at Pausa
Jazz Middle School/High School: Phil Aguglia
Jazz College/University: John Bacon, Jr.
Jazz Rising Star: Harry Graser
Ex-Pat Jazz Artist: Chris Ziemba
Jazz Crusader: Linda Appleby
John Hunt Jazz Artist: Dave Schiavone
Jazz has taken hold of the city of Buffalo once again. From festivals to jazz series, as the city comes alive, so do the sounds of jazz.
“The JazzBuffalo Poll represents an opportunity for audiences and the community of Greater Buffalo to be actively engaged in supporting jazz performances. The results come directly from readers and fans who attended concerts and supported their favorites. This growing awareness and appreciation for jazz has also resulted in more venues showing an interest in presenting jazz.” says Executive Director of JazzBuffalo, Tony Zambito