Irish authors to visit Collectors & Artisans Expo in the Buffalo Irish Center

Exhibition On View December 8, 2017 – January 12, 2018

Closing Reception Friday, January 12, 2018, 6 – 9pm

Exhibition Hours: by appointment | Contact Dana Ranke: DRanke@autism-services-inc.org

Argus Gallery: 1896 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14207

Buffalo, NY – Argus Gallery is pleased to announce a two-person exhibition in collaboration with The Arts Programs at Autism Services, Inc. Paintings by Daniel Maysonet and Jim Bilger will be on display.

Sheer enthusiasm for favorite subjects creates a vibrant energy of expression for both Daniel Maysonet and Jim Bilger. Their paintings appear to complement, even celebrate one another, perhaps largely because both artists simply paint what makes them happy.

Daniel Maysonet’s paintings contain symbolic motifs in a variety of unique color combinations. The mysterious imagery is thought to represent the faces of summer sunshine, flowers, people in the artist’s life, and his name – boldly painted in exuberant, confident brushstrokes. Typically Maysonet paints his name broadly along the top edge of the canvas. The overall composition is anchored by rectilinear mark making resembling a fence or stems topped with circles (flowers), repeated across the middle of the canvas. The bottom edge of the painting is often underscored with a thick line or additional rows of circular shapes.

Without Maysonet’s words to elaborate on his work, the viewer is left to draw conclusions based on the paintings themselves and information received from those who know him. One such interpretation is that the fence, or row of flowers, is possibly a representation of the same five people. A large face is often visible in the background. It has been reported with certainty that if flowers are the subjects, Maysonet is painting a garden; the face in the background is the sun, and Maysonet titles each one of these paintings “Summer”.

Jim Bilger paints volcanoes. Not because he is interested in the subject of volcanoes, but because the word begins with the letter “V”. “V” is for volcano. “V” is also for violet, vulture, vine, and vanilla ice cream. Bilger’s paintings reflect his enjoyment in creating alliterative lists of words that begin with every letter of the alphabet, sometimes accompanied by images. “A” is for apple, “B” is for booger, “C” is for cake. He also paints lists of ten: ten butterflies, ten sodas, ten colors. Bilger creates many lists. He has favorite lists, such as foods and ice cream flavors, and favorite words, like “boogers” and “volcano.”

Bilger’s paintings guide the viewer through his world, where each calendar date coordinates with a number, letter, and color. He has the ability to create monthly calendars of years past and future, numerically correct to the day. On the spot, he can tell you that the 4th of July falls on a Sunday in the year 2010. He can also tell you the day of the week on which you were born, if you tell him your birth date and year.

Bilger enjoys meeting new people and learning their birth dates. On his birthday, the cake he prefers is vanilla.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Daniel Maysonet has participated in several group exhibitions locally since 2012, at locations including Rust Belt Books, Hallwalls Members’ show, WNED Horizons Gallery, and most recently, a three-person exhibition at Starlight Studio and Gallery in 2016 with Matthew Sharp and John Giangreco.

For over a decade, Jim Bilger’s paintings have been included in exhibitions at area galleries including the Burchfield Penny Art Center Community Gallery, ArtSpace Buffalo, Larkin at Exchange Gallery, Hallwalls Members’ show, and WNED Horizons Gallery. In 2016 he exhibited in the two-person exhibition Landmarks and Text with James Marino at the Atrium Gallery, and later that year was chosen for the Dr. Tom and May Chou Art Achievement Award at Autism Services’ Arts Work Auction at Asbury Hall.

ABOUT THE ARTS PROGRAMS AT AUTISM SERVICES, INC.:

CEO Veronica Federiconi created the Arts Programs at Autism Services, Inc. (ASI) in 2002, with the mission to give people with autism the opportunity to become involved in the visual and performing arts. ASI celebrates autism as a culture, and the arts are a platform for the artists to express themselves to their communities. The Arts Programs are partnered with professional artists and arts organizations to create collaborative projects, reciprocal learning opportunities, and arts events. ASI artists are established members of the Western New York arts community, achieving personal and professional milestones such as solo exhibitions, public performances, recognition, and awards.