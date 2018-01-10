Irish authors to visit Collectors & Artisans Expo in the Buffalo Irish Center

The 2018 Collectors & Artisans Expo in Buffalo Irish Center will feature dozens of vendors, with proceeds from the door going towards The Center, and two South Buffalo high schools – Mount Mercy Academy and Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School.
This year, there will be a special surprise, as two well-known Irish authors will be making appearances, and signing their respective books – Sinead Tyrone of Cheektowaga and John McGlarry of Boston, N.Y.
Tyrone’s A Song Of Ireland: A Collection of Poems, was published in 2017 and is based on her travels to Ireland and Northern Ireland. In this volume she captures the magic of Ireland through stories of strong, proud people and iconic landscapes marked with castles and ruins, patchwork fields and dramatic coastline. Other works by Tyrone include Crossing The Lough Between in 2016 and Walking Through The Mist in 2013.
McGlarry’s 2016 release, The Arrival, and 2013 release, The Leaving, chart the voyage of young Liam McGinley and his fellow Irish countrymen who step into the unknown world of a city in a foreign country that didn’t want them and did everything to make their arrival harder … but couldn’t stop them!
“It is truly an honor to have such prominent Irish authors at our event, and the timing — one week before we all become Irish for a day and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — couldn’t be better,” said West Seneca resident Joe Kirchmyer, organizer of the Collectors & Artisans Expo. “I hope the entire Western New York Irish community will come out to meet Sinead and John, have a nice conversation about Ireland, ask them questions about their work and buy a few books to take home and enjoy.”
The event will also feature antique appraisals by Water Valley Antiques. Attendees are welcome to bring their antiques along. The cost is $2 for one appraisal, and $5 for three appraisals (the maximum).
For anyone looking to rent out a vendor’s table (handcrafted and collectible items only), contact Joe Kirchmyer at jkirchmyer@verizon.net.
Saturday, March 10, 2018
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
of free parking is available in the Irish Center parking lot, along Abbott Road and on nearby neighborhood streets.
For updates, please follow the Collectors’ Expo Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Collectors-Expo-162985497593654.