Intro to Brewing is Back @ Trocaire

Trocaire is offering a 3+ month brewing class that starts on January 20 and goes until May 5. With so many breweries popping up around town, now is the time to get into the business. “Intro to Brewing” is the first in a five-course Brewing Science program that will have you well on your way to learning the ropes when it comes to brewing beer.
Topics include:
- Historical aspects of the industries of brewing and distilling
- Ingredients
- Equipment
- Process requirements involved in brewing and distilling
You could spend years trying to learn from books, or the internet. And in the end, did you learn enough to actually land a job in the industry? Why not do it right the first time, and learn from instructors who can guide you through the courses that you need to become a proficient brewer? This initial course is considered the foundation that students will need in order to “pursue the program”.
Trocaire’s Intro to Brewing
Saturday mornings from January 20 through May 5.
Classes are held at Trocaire’s Transit location in Williamsville.
Cost is $495