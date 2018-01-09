Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Infilling: Two-Family Structure Proposed for Oxford Avenue

Rita LLC, the development team behind the narrow-lot homes at 151 16th Street and at the corner of Linwood and W. Delevan, is proposing a two-family structure for a vacant 40′ x 120′ lot at 108 Oxford Avenue. The modern building would be set back from neighboring residences with a 30-foot long front porch and sunken outdoor garden patio.  Parking would be provided at the rear of the site.

The unusual structure needs three variances:

  • 40 percent build-to rather than the 65 percent required (the amount of structure that must be at the front setback)
  • An unroofed porch
  • A porch projection of 30’ 4” instead of the 12’ maximum allowed

TRM Architect designed the new structure. The Zoning Board of Appeals will review the project at its meeting on January 17.

