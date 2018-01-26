Infilling- In Williamsville

A sharp infill project is proposed in the Village of Williamsville. CRS Companies is proposing ‘The Williams’, an all-residential building on South Long Street near Main Street. The three-story, 20,000 sq.ft. building would include 12 apartments, two of which would be two-level townhouses with private entrances on South Long Street. Covered parking for 19 cars is planned.
The company proposes to tear down two existing houses on the site at 8 and 20 South Long Street. JSBA is engineer and architect for the $2.4 million project.
Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.