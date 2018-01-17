Infilling: Habitat Homes on Busti

Habitat for Humanity is constructing new homes along Busti Avenue. The narrow-lot residences are a marked departure in design from houses Habitat has built elsewhere in the city.
“We have built two homes and two more are currently under construction,” said Teresa Bianchi, Executive Director of Habitat Buffalo.
The two-story houses are 43 feet long and 14.5 feet wide, built on vacant lots approximately 37.5 feet wide. The homes include a driveway, front porch, and either three or four bedrooms. Residences at 457 and 467 Busti Avenue are complete and houses at 461 and 463 Busti are under construction.
Habitat Buffalo broke ground on its 300th house in April 2017. The house is located on Wende Street, in the Bailey Green neighborhood.
“Of the nearly 300 houses we’ve built to date, nearly 200 have been vacant or abandoned donated properties,” said Bianchi.
Through volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, land, and materials, Habitat for Humanity has built or rehabbed over 250 residences since the local chapter started in 1985. Families are selected based on their level of need, willingness to work, acceptance of responsibilities and ability to repay mortgage. Families must complete 500 hours of sweat equity, which includes homeowner education classes. Qualified families purchase Habitat homes with a zero-interest mortgage, enabling them to own their home.