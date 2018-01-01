Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Happy 2018 Buffalo

1 Comment

Per usual, photographer Joe Cascio has done a smashing job of capturing last night’s New Year’s Eve ball drop. Hopefully 2018 bodes as well for the new year as it did for 2017. This was the 30th year that the ball drop, along with the fireworks display, has been held at the Electric Tower, in support of the Police Athletic League (PAL) of Buffalo. This particular event is touted as the second biggest New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in the US.

“Now in its 30th year, the ‘Buffalo Ball Drop & Fireworks’ event has become an annual tradition that keeps getting bigger and better and Downtown Buffalo is ready to celebrate the best New Year’s Eve yet,” said Mayor Brown, reminding residents and visitors that the Ball Drop is a benefit for the Police Athletic League (PAL) of Buffalo. “As PAL Chair, I recognize the importance of PAL to our city and I encourage New Year’s Eve revelers to continue to support this valuable organization which provides recreational, educational, cultural and other opportunities to our youth. I also thank our exceptional sponsor organizations for their continued dedication to the annual Ball Drop. Their commitment to our youth and to our city fill us with a great sense of pride as we work together to reimagine the city we love and the neighborhoods we cherish.”

  • PaulBuffalo

    Mr. Cascio is surely one of the best photographers in the United States. I hope he is given a retrospective by the Albright-Knox in the future. He deserves the honor.