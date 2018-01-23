Handmade Valentine WorkShoppes with The Kissing Museum

Did you know that Buffalo has a Kissing Museum? Buffalo Rising has been covering the exploits of the museum for years. Events have ranged from organized “kissing” photo shoots in public spaces such as Bidwell Parkway (see the Smooching Tree), to online visual presentations documenting some of the best kissers caught in the act.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Kissing Museum is teaming up with a couple of Buffalo neighborhood institutions, for Handmade Valentine WorkShoppes. Participants attending either of the workshoppes will be provided with all of the basic needs to make homemade Valentine’s Day cards, which means that they will in turn get showered with kisses.

In a day when most people simply walk into a supermarket and pick out a cards with canned sentiments already printed inside, it seems as if there is a missed opportunity to be more creative. That’s why the Kissing Museum makes it so easy to create a custom card. The museum provides attendees everything that they need in order to hand craft the world’s most meaningful cards.

Handmade Valentine WorkShoppe with The Kissing Museum at Urban Roots

Provided: fancy papers, stamps, ink, glitter, tools, stencils, punch-outs and embellishments. There will also be lots of PUNS and quotes if you need a few inspirations. Several pop-up options and templates will be available. $2 will cover the materials for each card. You can also purchase vintage Valentines and decor, order chocolates and other items.

Hosted by Caesandra N Seawell

Saturday, February 3, 2018

3 PM – 5 PM

Urban Roots | 428 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

See Facebook event

Handmade Valentine WorkShoppe with The Kissing Museum at University Heights Community Laboratory

Provided: Fancy papers, stamps, ink, glitter, tools, stencils, punch-outs and embellishments. There will also be lots of PUNS and quotes if you need a few inspirations. Several pop-up options and templates will be available. $2 will cover the materials for each card. You can also purchase vintage Valentines and decor, order chocolates and other items.

Hosted by Caesandra N Seawell

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

University Heights Community Laboratory | 9 W Northrup Pl | Buffalo, New York 14214

See Facebook event

