Great Grant Opportunity

Taking a look at streets such as Amherst Street and Grant Street, it’s easy to see that there are a few lynchpin buildings that need to transition to new ownership. Take, for example, this two-storey building located directly across the street from Guercio & Sons grocery market. Over the past few years, much progress has been made surrounding this structure, yet for some reason 251 Grant Street has remained neglected, unfortunately.

The upside to this is that there is now a chance for a new property owner to step up and do the right thing. If someone was to invest in this building, it could help to swing the entire street. Why? Because it is centrally located on Grant, and acts as a connector between the north and south sides of the street. An investment into this building would be a real focal point, signaling to others that there is no turning back. There’s something special about 251 Grant – it’s another game changing opportunity for the neighborhood.

I spoke to Carmelo Parlato who is currently listing the building with Gurney Becker and Bourne. He told me that the property is going for $99,900. “It does have new electric service, but will need to be gutted head to toe inside and out,” said Parlato. “It was most recently set up as 3 units – a store, and apartment on the first floor, and a very large apartment upstairs. It could be 4 units as well or simply 2 units. The entire lower unit is used as commercial space. It has two roofs – a flat roof, and a pitched roof. Both will need to be removed and replaced. There is a new main drain sewer pipe in basement, sump pump, steel beam, new 1st floor joists, and 2 ways of egress from second floor.

“This is the most dense, diverse, and active part of Grant Street, anchored by Guercios, Sweetness_7 Café, PUSH Buffalo headquarters/library, Westside Stories, the church, Sunday skate shop, etc. The building is eligible for a Better Buffalo grant/low interest financing.”

There is a real opportunity here to take part in the West Side renaissance. Purchasing this building is a no brainer! Hopefully, whoever does will add some vibrant color to the building, and draw a fantastic new business to the street.

Get connected: Carmelo Parlato – Listing – 716-849-1234

*There is a billboard on top of the building. Hopefully the new building owner decides to do the right thing by not littering the sky with ridiculous looking lawyer ads, which are eyesores and detract from our beautiful neighborhoods. Why not dedicate the billboard to the future of Grant, by putting up a beautiful image that broadcasts the successes of the street?