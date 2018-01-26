Funding is Now Available for Homeowners to Make Repairs

Chances are that if you live anywhere in the city of Buffalo these days, the sounds of hammering and sawing is in the air, no matter the day of week… even throughout the winter. That’s because people are once again taking pride in their homes. They’re fixing the roofs, working on their porches, and replacing rotted windows. And that’s just the start.

Most of the projects that are underway are planned well ahead of time. Financing is secured, work crews are hired, and the projects are completed according to plan.

But what about the homeowners that face unexpected house emergencies, such as leaking roofs, or a broken furnace? Often times, there is no advance warning, and suddenly the expenses add up. What’s someone to do, if the expenses begin to outweigh the financial reserves? Did you know that there are funds available to help solve these types of problems? West Side & Black Rock Riverside Neighborhood Housing Services has been helping community members in tight spots for over 35 years. The organization helps to administer the City of Buffalo’s Home Repair Program in the North District, for example.

The following websites can help homeowners in need of emergency repairs, rehab issues, fixing cold draft problems, etc. There are plenty of classes, programs, and resources available, if you know where to look.

Homebuyer Education Classes – www.wsnhs.org/homebuyer-education

Down Payment & Closing Cost Loans and Grants – www.wsnhs.org/closing-cost-assistance

Free Credit & Budget Counseling – www.wsnhs.org/credit-and-savings-counseling

City of Buffalo Programs www.wsnhs.org/city-of-buffalo-home-repair

Instead of letting your house issues get any worse, maybe it’s time to be proactive and make the fixes.

For homebuyer assistance inquiries, please call the West Side office at 716-885-2344, located at 359 Connecticut Street, Buffalo, NY 14213.

For home repair inquiries, please call the Black Rock-Riverside office at 716-877-3910, located at 1943 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14207.

*Like all funding initiatives, there are conditions that apply and a great first step would be to visit the links and narrow down a focus. There are far too many Buffalonians struggling against the odds alone. West Side & Black Rock-Riverside NHS is here to help you pull things back together and make life manageable again.