Fun-A-Day 2018

Everyone likes to have fun. And everyone’s idea of having fun is different. According to the good folks at Sugar City, fun should be had every day, especially in February, which is considered a “down month” for a lot of people. Why is it a down month? Because it’s the last chance that people will have to take it easy before March kicks in, which is the start of the party/festival season in Buffalo… which lasts all the way to January.

While February might be a down month for some, Sugar City has other plans for people. During the shortest month of the year, Sugar City hosts a super social event called Fun-A-Day. The concept behind the month-long event is for participants to come up with something fun to do each day of the month, and to log it, thus creating something artful and meaningful. At the end of the month, people are asked to showcase their cumulative work at Sugar City.

Ok, for example… a person might want to learn to play the guitar. Each day, for the month of February, he or she would take an on-line lesson, and practice a song. The end result would be playing that song in front of people at the show’s opening. Or bake a different type of cookie, each day. Or paint a masterpiece painting, documenting your work during the month-long period of time.

The point behind the exercise is to create 28 different pieces, or one overall piece, which can be exhibited. Write a children’s book. Compose a song. Knit a scarf. Learn to recite a poem by heart. Be creative, and have fun doing it!

Buffalo Fun-a-Day is Inspired by Philadelphia’s ArtClash Collective Fun-A-Day.

If you are interested in participating in Fun-a-Day please fill out the form located at tinyurl.com/buffalofunaday2018.

Fun-a-Day 2018: Call for Submissions

Facebook Event

DATES:

February: Month of creating

March 01-18: Project drop off (Exact times will be emailed in February)

March 22: Art opening

April 14: Last day of the show

April 15-22: Project pick up

March 16th at Sugar City

Feel free to use the hashtag #buffalofunaday to share your work as the month goes on. 

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising.

