If you’re the type of person who loves to experience everything… I mean ‘everything’, then you’re always on the hunt to encounter new sensations. You’ve tried meditation, and yoga, and acupuncture… and you love them all. For some people, there’s a certain type of thrill that is deepened by first time encounters. For those people, we have something for you to try. Chances are that there are relatively few people out there who have ever had a Full Immersion Gong Bath.

At this point, you’re probably trying to wrap your brain around what a Full Immersion Gong Bath could possibly entail. According to Ancient Alloys, “A gong bath is a meditative sonic experience, where the participant is ‘bathed’ in sound waves from various gongs. The practice finds its roots in ancient cultures and Kundalini yoga, and is more recently used by sound healing practitioners. The participant can expect to be taken on a meditation journey enhanced and assisted by the frequencies of these ancient instruments. The experience will last roughly 45 minutes.”

On Friday, February 9, from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, Liz Holland of MM Percussion Performance, and practitioner of Ancient Alloys, will immerse her class into the ancient art of sound healing/meditation. Holland incorporates a wide array of sonic atmospheres into the healing sessions, which are called “gong baths”. Not only have gongs been used as spiritual tools to help facilitate meditation (as early as 4000 B.C.), new paths in alternative and natural therapies are taking people in entirely new directions when it comes to unleashing the ability to self-heal our bodies, minds, and souls.

Full Immersion Gong Bath at Yoga Parkside

Friday, February 9, 2018

8:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Yoga Parkside | 2 Wallace Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14214

Reserve your spot: yogaparkside.sites.zenplanner.com